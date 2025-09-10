Nepal Ex-PM Jhalanath Khanal Wife Rabi Laxmi Chitrakar Dead or Alive? New Report Emerges

In Kathmandu, Jhala Nath Khanal’s wife, Rajyalaxmi Chitrakar, is currently under treatment at the Kirtipur Burn Hospital following injuries sustained when her home was set aflame during recent protests. While rumors had spread on social media claiming she had died, these have been firmly denied by party leader and former minister Jeevan Ram Shrestha, who confirmed her survival and recovery.

Earlier, during the erupting violence, protesters torched Khanal’s residence while he was away. Rajyalaxmi was inside at the time and trapped by the fire. She was rescued and immediately shifted to the hospital, where doctors have since assured that her condition is no longer life threatening.

Expressing concern over the brutality, Jeevan Ram Shrestha described the attack as a profound loss of humanity. He added that he had personally seen Rajyalaxmi and found her improving. In the hospital, Jhala Nath Khanal remains by her side, caring for her as she recovers. He too is said to be safe and stable.

The incident has deeply shaken political circles in Nepal, raising questions about the intensity of public anger and the vulnerability of even senior leaders to violent outbreaks. For many, it represents how quickly frustration in the streets can spiral into personal tragedies.

As Rajyalaxmi continues her recovery, her resilience has become a symbol of strength amid chaos. The coming days will be closely watched, both for her health and for how Nepal’s political leadership responds to the growing unrest.