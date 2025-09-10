Nepal Anti Corruption Protests: Who is Ashok Raj Sigdel? Army Chief Leading Through Turmoil

General Ashok Raj Sigdel currently serves as the Chief of the Army Staff of Nepal, having assumed the position on September 9, 2024. Born on February 1, 1967, in Rupandehi, he brings decades of experience, education, and steady leadership at a time when Nepal faces rising tensions.

General Sigdel began his military career when he was commissioned into the Nepal Army in 1987. He built his knowledge through advanced military education in Nepal, India, and China. He earned a sterling degree from Nepal’s Army Command and Staff College in Shivapuri and took advanced strategic studies at China’s National Defense University. He further polished his leadership skills with courses in management and defense in India.

His career path has seen several key roles including inspector general, director of military operations, and leadership positions within infantry and logistics units. As a peacekeeper, General Sigdel served under the United Nations in Yugoslavia, Tajikistan, and Liberia, demonstrating a global understanding of conflict management. During the COVID crisis, he also led the army’s response as the head of the Covid Crisis Management Centre.

When he took over as Army Chief, his reputation as a calm, professional commander was well established. His leadership has now become especially notable amid the ongoing Gen Z protests sweeping Nepal. These demonstrations have escalated violence in the streets, prompting unrest across major cities. In response, General Sigdel has addressed the nation directly, urging restraint, protecting lives, and safeguarding public and private property. The army has taken charge of security operations to restore peace.

What caught attention during one of his televised addresses was the portrait of King Prithvi Narayan Shah hanging prominently behind him. Some observers have interpreted this as a symbolic message, especially given the broader context of social unrest and discussions about national identity.

General Sigdel is married and has a son. As Nepal grapples with change, he stands at the center of efforts to bring stability, offering reassurance during one of the country’s most critical moments.