Ivy League Schools Finally Making Real Changes, Says US Education Secretary Defending Trump

Ivy League Universities are finally making meaningful changes, U.S. Education Secretary Linda McMahon said in an interview with NBS News, while defending President Donald Trump’s aggressive stance toward prestigious academic institutions like Harvard and Columbia.

Notably, the Trump administration cancelled $2 billion in federal grants to Harvard and $400 million to Columbia on allegations that the universities failed to adequately address anti-Semitism on their campuses.

Trump also signed a proclamation attempting to ban Harvard from enrolling foreign students—a move later blocked by a federal judge. Additionally, he threatened to revoke Columbia University's accreditation. If enacted, such a move would strip the university of its ability to offer scholarships to U.S. students.

As part of broader efforts to tighten immigration controls, the Trump administration has advocated for increased scrutiny of international students, particularly those enrolled at Harvard, to ensure they are not political activists who could incite unrest on campus.

McMahon emphasized the need to ensure that international students coming to the U.S. are focused on education—not activism. She also voiced concern about ideological imbalance in university faculties, noting that conservative professors make up only a small fraction of Harvard’s academic staff. According to her, the lack of viewpoint diversity negatively impacts the campus atmosphere and curriculum fairness.

Regarding the administration’s push to dismantle diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs, McMahon called for a merit-based admissions process instead.

She also expressed support for President Trump’s decision to dismantle the Department of Education, stating that she was aware of this objective from the beginning of her tenure.

Highlighting the administration’s emphasis on campus safety, McMahon concluded: “Students should not arrive on campus feeling afraid or unsafe.”