Iran-Israel War: Doomsday Plane Sighted? Donald Trump's Masterstroke Revealed!

Tensions have been soaring between Israel and Iran. More than 250 lives have been lost in Iran, and Israel reportedly lost 30 of its citizens amid the ongoing air missile battle between the two. Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has already confirmed that a change in the Iranian regime is what his country wants and that they will achieve the same, even if that means neutralizing the current Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei.

This continued escalation will likely continue for days to come, and Donald Trump has been continuously warning the Iranian government to surrender unconditionally or else face the consequences. Iran responded by saying that the war begins now, and since then, there have been discussions about Donald Trump giving the signal for the U.S. to join Israel in the war.

Israel-Iran War: Doomsday Plane Sighting Sparks Curiosity

Many members of the Republican Party oppose this action because they do not want another war in the Middle East; however, Trump's strategies suggest that the U.S. will engage in war with Iran to eliminate the nuclear threat posed by that country. A fresh indication of Donald Trump's decision is the sighting of the Doomsday plane.

The E-4B Nightwatch aircraft serves as America's ultimate military and political command in the event of a nuclear attack. The United States is preparing for a possible attack against Iran.

The E-4B Nightwatch took off from Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana before 6PM and, after more than four hours in the air, landed at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland shortly after 10PM. The flight previously used the callsign "ORDER6" and is now being called "ORDER01."

However, it's important to note that the E-4B aircraft routinely fly to ensure operational readiness; this movement was suspicious owing to its timing. It remains to be seen if this move from the U.S. signifies anything. As of now, Donald Trump is weighing down his options over a possible attack on Iran.