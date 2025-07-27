Indian Tourists to Maldives Drop by 50% After 2024 Row

The Maldives is looking at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit with high hopes, as it seeks to woo back Indian tourists who have significantly reduced travel to the island nation over the past year. Tourism from India to the Maldives has fallen by almost 50%, dealing a heavy blow to its tourism-driven economy.

Until 2023, India was the top contributor of tourists to the Maldives. In 2022 and 2023, 2.4 lakh and 2.06 lakh Indian travellers, respectively, visited the country—more than any other nation. However, in January 2024, disparaging remarks by senior Maldivian functionaries in response to PM Modi’s visit to Lakshadweep sparked outrage in India, leading many Indians to boycott the Maldives.

The impact was immediate and severe. Last year, Indian tourist arrivals dropped to just 1.3 lakh, pushing India down to the sixth spot among source countries. This year, up to July 22, only 73,200 Indians have visited the Maldives, maintaining the same rank with a 6% market share. In stark contrast, China now tops the list, contributing 1.75 lakh tourists so far in 2025.

Tourism is a key pillar of the Maldivian economy, and the slump in Indian visitors has been deeply felt. Locals in Male expressed regret over the 2024 controversy, admitting that harsh comments from Maldivian leaders had strained ties. “We want Indians to come in big numbers like earlier. Their PM is coming. Bad relations in 2024 are a thing of the past,” locals told News18.

Efforts are now underway to rebuild confidence and attract more Indian tourists. Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri recently announced plans to introduce UPI digital payments in the Maldives, which is expected to make travel more convenient for Indians. A formal agreement may be signed soon.

India is also extending support through infrastructure projects, including the construction of the Hanimaadhoo International Airport—the northernmost airport in the Maldives—under a line of credit. Once operational, it will be just an hour’s flight away from southern Indian cities, enhancing connectivity. Additionally, India is supporting several tourism initiatives in the island nation.

The Maldives hopes these measures, coupled with Prime Minister Modi’s visit, will help restore the flow of Indian travellers to its world-famous turquoise waters and exotic islands.