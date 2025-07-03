Hollywood Employee Jessica McLaughlin Dies After Alleged Violent Assault from Manager

A manager allegedly attacked a 7-Eleven clerk in Hollywood, leaving him brain dead, according to the victim's relatives.

Police in Los Angeles responded to a battery incident at the convenience store located at the intersection of Melrose Avenue and N. Arden Boulevard at approximately 2:10 p.m. on Tuesday.

Two employees got into a confrontation, according to the police. Jessica McLaughlin, one of the staff members, was transported to a hospital. McLaughlin's family is collecting money for her funeral, claiming she is brain dead.

The culprit is not in custody, according to the police. When physicians determined that Jessica McLaughlin was brain dead, her family had to make the painful decision to remove her from life support. Homicide investigators took over the case on Wednesday and are examining camera footage, but the suspected attacker is still at large.

She was attacked on June 24 at approximately 2:15 p.m. at the Hollywood 7-Eleven, which is situated in the 5700 block of Melrose Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The two ladies got into a verbal altercation inside the business that turned into a physical altercation, according to Los Angeles Police Department.