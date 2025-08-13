Hajj 2026 Qurrah: How to Check Result, Livestream Details, Payment Options, and More!

The deadline for online applications for Hajj 2026 has passed, and preparations are now in progress to conduct the Qurrah, which is also referred to as Qurandazi or the draw of lots, in order to finalize the list of pilgrims who will perform the annual rite organized by the Haj Committee of India.

The Hajj Qurrah, or draw of lots and qurandazi, is held when the number of applications received by the Haj Committee exceeds the assigned quota of Haj pilgrims. Saudi Arabia allots a specific quota of Hajj to each country based on its Muslim population. According to the Bilateral Haj Agreement inked by India and Saudi Arabia, 175,025 pilgrims from India would perform Hajj this year. An estimated 70% of them will go to Makkah via the Haj Committee of India. The remaining 30% will make Hajj through private tour operators or Haj group organizers (HGOs).

The Haj Committee of India began accepting Hajj Application Forms (HAF) from pilgrims wishing to sail Hajj 2026 (Hajj 1447 AH) via its website, hajcommittee.gov.in, on July 7, 2025. The initial application deadline was July 31, 2025. It was, however, extended to August 7, 2025. The Haj Committee of India has not yet stated how many applications it has received through August 7, 2025. It will, however, hold the qurrah and draw of lots on August 13, 2025.

"Qurrah:Digital Randomized Selection (DRS) for the selection of pilgrims for Haj 2026 will be held on August 13, 2025, at 11:30 AM in the Committee Room, Haj Committee of India, Hajj House in Mumbai," the Committee stated in a notification issued today. The Qurrah will be conducted online and will be livestreamed on the website of the Haj Committee of India, hajcommittee.gov.in, continued the announcement.

"The Haj Committee of India will publish the list of tentatively selected and waitlisted pilgrims on its website, and it will also notify applicants via SMS," the notification stated.

The Haj Committee is yet to determine the exact date and time of Hajj 2026 Qurrah. The HCoI will conduct the Qurrah online using randomization. The date and other details of Qurrah will be announced by the HCoI. The Hajj Committee stated that the selected and waitlisted applicants will be notified by HCoI immediately following Qurrah. In the same announcement, the Haj Committee of India also stated:

"All provisionally selected pilgrims will be required to pay the Advance Haj amount of Rs. 152,300/- the latest by August 20, 2025," according to the Haj Committee.

Steps to Check the Haj 2026 Qurrah Result

Go to the Haj Committee of India website by clicking here: "hajcommittee.gov.in."

On the Home Page, click the link labeled "Provisional Selection List."

Click to select your state.

Download the PDF file and verify your name.

Pilgrims from various states, including Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Delhi, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and others, can use the cover number to check their status and Hajj qurrah results.

Pilgrims can also access the Hajj 2026 qurrah waiting list using the link provided on the home page of the Haj Committee website: "hajcommittee.gov.in."The Hajj waiting list link is offered per state. Hajj pilgrims should click on the state name to see if their name is on the waiting list.