H-1B 2025: TCS, Amazon Lead Visa Approvals Amid Trump’s $100K Surcharge

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has emerged as the second-biggest beneficiary of H-1B visas this year, securing 5,505 approvals, trailing only Amazon, which tops the list with 10,044 approved visas, according to fresh data from the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

Other top employers include Microsoft (5,189), Meta (5,123), Apple (4,202), Google (4,181), Deloitte (2,353), Infosys (2,004), Wipro (1,523) and Tech Mahindra Americas (951).

In a move that could shake the Indian IT sector and professional workers in the US, the Trump administration has announced a new annual fee of USD 100,000 per H-1B visa, claiming it is aimed at curbing the “systemic abuse” of the programme.

US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation titled “Restriction on entry of certain nonimmigrant workers” on Friday. Effective from September 21, 2025, the order restricts entry into the United States of individuals on H-1B visas unless their petitions are supplemented with the new $100,000 fee. The measure will remain in effect for 12 months, unless extended.

USCIS had earlier confirmed that the congressionally mandated caps—65,000 for regular H-1B visas and 20,000 under the advanced degree exemption—had already been reached for FY 2026.

Trump Administration’s Argument

The proclamation cites a sharp rise in foreign STEM workers in the US—from 1.2 million in 2000 to nearly 2.5 million by 2019—while overall STEM employment rose only 44.5%. It notes that in computer and math occupations, the foreign workforce share climbed from 17.7% in 2000 to 26.1% in 2019.

According to the administration, IT companies have been the biggest drivers of H-1B usage, with their share in the programme growing from 32% in FY 2003 to over 65% in recent years. The order accuses outsourcing firms of manipulating the system to cut costs, citing a study that found H-1B entry-level positions come at a 36% lower wage compared to traditional American workers.

Impact on US Workforce

The proclamation highlights several examples of American companies laying off thousands of US workers while simultaneously hiring H-1B employees.

One tech firm approved for 5,000+ H-1B workers in FY 2025 laid off over 15,000 US employees during the same period.

Another, which received nearly 1,700 H-1B visas in 2025, cut 2,400 jobs in Oregon in July.

A third company has reportedly reduced its US workforce by 27,000 since 2022, even as it received approvals for more than 25,000 H-1B visas in the same timeframe.

Yet another firm eliminated 1,000 American jobs in February, while being cleared for 1,100+ H-1B visas this year.

The administration argues these patterns show how firms use H-1B workers to replace higher-paid American employees with cheaper foreign labour, driving down wages and hollowing out domestic IT divisions.