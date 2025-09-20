Saudi Arabia Declares September 23, 2025, a Public Holiday for 95th National Day

Saudi Arabia has officially declared Tuesday, September 23, 2025, a public holiday to mark the Kingdom’s 95th National Day. The announcement was made by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (HRSD).

The annual observance commemorates the unification of the Kingdom in 1932, serving as a symbol of national pride, cultural identity, and the country’s transformation journey under Vision 2030.

National Day, which falls on September 23 every year, is the last official public holiday on Saudi Arabia’s calendar. The day is celebrated nationwide with family gatherings, cultural events, and special activities, giving both citizens and residents the opportunity to enjoy festivities and plan short getaways.

The HRSD confirmed that the holiday will be observed across both public and private sectors, unless further exceptions are announced.