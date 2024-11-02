Donald Trump Vs Kamala Harris: Who Will Be the US President? Result Date, Details - US Election 2024!

The race for the White House is in its final stretch, with the US Presidential election just days away on November 5. Democratic nominee Kamala Harris faces off against former President Donald Trump in a tightly contested battle for the presidency. Already, over 41 million Americans have cast their ballots ahead of Election Day, setting up what could be one of the most intense elections in recent history.

This year’s election stands out as both unusual and historically significant for the US Political landscape shifted dramatically when President Joe Biden withdrew from the race following intense party pressure and criticism after a difficult first debate against Donald Trump.

When Will the US Election Winner Be Announced?

Americans will cast their votes on Tuesday, November 5, the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November, as specified by the US Constitution. The victor of this election will serve a four-year term, starting with the inauguration on January 20, 2025. Unlike direct elections in countries like India, the US presidential election unfolds through a multi-step process detailed below.

Primary Elections and Party Nominations

Presidential candidates are nominated through primary elections and caucuses organized by each political party. Primaries involve secret ballots, while caucuses are conducted through public discussions and voting sessions. Delegates from each state pledge their support for one candidate, and the candidate with the majority of delegates becomes the party’s official nominee at the national convention.

Campaigning in the General Election

Following the primaries, the official nominees from the Democratic and Republican parties, along with independent candidates, campaign nationwide. These campaigns include televised debates, rallies, and extensive voter outreach efforts. The general election takes place on November 5, 2024.

The Electoral College System

In the United States, the president and vice president are elected by an Electoral College rather than a national popular vote. This system includes 538 electors, and a candidate needs at least 270 electoral votes to win.

Allocation of Electoral Votes

Each state’s electoral votes correspond to its congressional representation; for example, California holds 54 electoral votes, while Wyoming has 3. In all states except Maine and Nebraska, the winner of the popular vote secures all electoral votes for that state.

Final Steps

Electors gather in December to cast formal votes for president and vice president, and Congress tallies these votes on January 6 to confirm the election winner. The new president will be inaugurated on January 20.

Swing states, the role of the Electoral College, and the divide between the popular vote and electoral vote will be pivotal in determining the outcome of this election. Electoral votes by state will be officially counted by Congress by January 6.