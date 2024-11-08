Donald Trump Net Worth: USD 6.6 billion as of November 2024

Donald Trump's Net Worth Revealed: A Billion-Dollar Empire

Donald Trump, the 47th President of the United States, has amassed a staggering net worth of $7.5 billion, according to Forbes . His wealth is attributed to a diverse portfolio of investments, including real estate, stocks, cryptocurrency, bonds, and US treasuries.

Trump's business empire, managed by the Trump Organization, encompasses luxury properties, golf courses, hotels, and retail spaces across the US and internationally . His notable holdings include Trump Tower in Manhattan and the Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Investment Portfolio Breakdown

Trump Media & Technology Group: The bulk of Trump's wealth is invested in this company, which owns the social media network Truth Social .

Stocks and ETFs: Trump's portfolio includes individual stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) .

Cryptocurrency: He has invested in cryptocurrency, although the exact amount is unknown .

Bonds and US Treasuries: Trump holds a relatively small portion of his wealth in these safe-haven investments .

Trump's investment strategy is considered riskier compared to Kamala Harris', whose portfolio consists mainly of retirement funds, ETFs, and mutual funds . While Trump's investments are more concentrated in individual stocks and riskier assets, Harris' approach is more diversified and conservative. As President, Trump will receive a compensation package, including a $50,000 expense allowance, a $100,000 non-taxable travel account, and a $19,000 entertainment allowance