Donald Trump Inauguration On January 20: All About The Inaugural Parade

On January 20, the Presidential Parade will mark a key moment in the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 47th President of the United States. After the official swearing-in ceremony, inaugural address, and congressional luncheon at the US Capitol, President Trump will head to the White House to watch the parade from the reviewing stand.

This year’s parade will feature around 7,500 participants from 23 states, as confirmed by the Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee. The parade lineup will include contingents from the US Army, Marines, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, and the Merchant Marine Academy.

History of the Inaugural Parade

The inaugural parade has been a central part of US presidential history since its start in 1789, when George Washington took the first oath of office. The tradition evolved in 1805 when President Thomas Jefferson walked from the Capitol to the White House, accompanied by Navy Yard workers. Since then, the parade has grown into a grand event.

Typically, the parade stretches 2.4 kilometers along Pennsylvania Avenue, with the President, Vice President, their families, and key officials watching the participants from a stand on the White House's North Lawn. This tradition began in 1881 when President James Garfield took part. Over the years, the parade has included both military and civilian participants from all over the country.

Milestones in Parade History

Throughout history, the parade has seen several important milestones. In 1865, during Abraham Lincoln’s second inauguration, Native Americans and African Americans participated for the first time. Women joined the parade in 1917. By the mid-20th century, the parade had become a large-scale event.

Some notable parades include Grover Cleveland's 1885 parade, which featured 25,000 marchers, and Dwight D. Eisenhower's 1953 event, which included over 22,000 service members, 5,000 civilians, and attractions like elephants and an Alaskan dog team.

However, the tradition has not always been held as planned. In 1945, Franklin D. Roosevelt canceled the parade during World War II to conserve resources. In 1985, Ronald Reagan’s second inaugural parade was moved indoors due to extreme cold.

Significance of the Parade

The parade is a symbol of the peaceful transfer of power between administrations. It brings people together from across the nation, celebrating democracy through marching bands, cultural groups, and floats. Each parade reflects the values of the new administration. The theme for the 60th Inaugural Ceremonies is "Our Enduring Democracy: A Constitutional Promise."