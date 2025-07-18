Donald Trump Health Scare: How Dangerous is Chronic Venous Insufficiency?

The entire world will always be watching Donald Trump. Naturally, Trump, as the President of the world's most powerful nation, has ensured that he remains in the headlines for one reason or another since the beginning of his reign. Right from slapping tariffs on nations to the Israel-Iran conflict, Trump is everywhere.

Additionally, the Big Beautiful bill has generated significant interest and criticism regarding the American President. Of late, whenever Mr. Trump was giving press briefings, social media had noticed puffy ankles and bruises on his hands. These symptoms sparked speculations concerning the health of the 79-year-old President, and in an official confirmation, these speculations turned out to be true.

Everything to Know About Donald Trump's Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI)

Amid the rumors, the White House confirmed that the president is suffering from a chronic vein condition known as Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI). Trump's press secretary revealed this information after a checkup for swollen ankles confirmed the condition.

It started during Donald Trump's appearance at the FIFA Club World Cup, where his lower legs looked noticeably puffed up. Let's check out the specifics of Chronic Venous Insufficiency.

Chronic Venous Insufficiency is a condition where the veins in the legs have trouble pumping blood back to the heart. This happens when the valves in the leg veins become weak or damaged, causing blood to collect in the lower limbs instead of flowing upward as it should.

CVI affects an estimated 10 percent to 35 percent of adults in the United States, and the chances of developing the same rise significantly after the age of 50. The condition is especially common among older adults and those with certain risk factors, such as prolonged sitting or standing, obesity, or a family history of vein problems.

Chronic Venous Insufficiency's symptoms include

Aching or Cramping in the legs

The patient often feels heavy or fatigued, especially after standing for extended periods.

Swelling around the ankles

The legs experience a tingling or itching sensation.

Not just that, Donald Trump's press secretary also explained the bruising that was clearly visible on the back of Trump's hand and stated that it was a minor soft tissue irritation, which was linked to The Presiden'ts frequent hand-shaking and also his usage of Aspirin, which he uses as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention plan.