Coldplay Instagram Page Erupts After Astronomer CEO Andy Byron’s Affair Exposed

The internet is currently buzzing about Coldplay's viral kiss cam moment, which shows Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and the company's CPO, Kristen Cabot.

If you didn't know, Coldplay's performance at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts featured the pair together. As the camera panned in on them, they appeared visibly nervous—the male fell to the ground in embarrassment, while the startled woman turned away.

Chris Martin, the frontman of Coldplay, thought it was a cute couple's moment at first, but he soon realized something wasn't right. During the performance, Chris said, "They're either having an affair or they're just really shy."

The video, which appeared to show the couple having an affair and was captured on camera, went viral on social media and is now trending practically everywhere on the Internet, not just among Coldplay fans. The Internet did not hold back when Coldplay's official Instagram account shared a carousel of the memorable evening; jokes about the affair and statements like "We're here for the comments" were all over the comments section.

People obviously had a lot more fun in the comments than they anticipated, and they weren't afraid to express it.