Astronomer CEO Andy Byron: Meet Billionaire's Wife Megan Kerrigan Amid His Rumored Affair with CPO

An awkward situation emerged during the recently concluded Coldplay concert in Boston, Massachusetts, which was filled with thousands of fans cheering for the iconic band. During one of the Kiss Cam moments, a couple could be seen hugging each other tight and enjoying the concert until the moment the camera spotted the two of them.

What could be considered a lovely moment turned awkward in no time as the man immediately let go of his grip and jumped to avoid the cameras. Fans hooted and laughed, causing the woman to hide her face in embarrassment. Even Chris Martin made a joke or two about the situation while he was live.

Who is Astronomer CEO Andy Byron's Wife, Megan Kerrigan Byron?

The video quickly went viral on TikTok and quickly spread to other social media platforms, sparking a flurry of reactions on the internet. There was no official confirmation that the individuals in the video were Andy Byron, the CEO of the software company Astronomer, and Kristin Cabot, the firm's Chief People Officer (CPO). But people on the internet were quick to find out who they were and what they do for a living.

Observing their reactions on Kiss Cam, many speculated that the two were involved in an alleged affair. The company has not yet released a statement on the matter, and its future is uncertain. Despite the uncertainty surrounding their relationship, reports indicate that Andy Baron is married and has two children.

His wife is Megan Kerrigan Byron, and the couple have two children together. At this moment, there is limited information available on her. Megan works as an Associate Director of Lower School & The Hope Graham Program Admission at Bancroft School.

If one takes a look at her Facebook profile, it's filled with photos of the two children and the lovely moments she shared with both of them. There have been comments on her recent post due to the viral video on social media, and people are sharing messages of support for Meg.

For now, it's all speculation; nothing can be confirmed without an official statement.