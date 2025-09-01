Afghanistan Earthquake: Why Delhi Always Feels the Jolt?

When a powerful earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan this week, killing more than 600 people, the devastation was immediate and heartbreaking. Entire villages were flattened, families were buried under rubble, and thousands were left injured. The quake hit near Jalalabad at 11:47 p.m. local time on Sunday night, and within an hour, at 12:47 a.m. IST, residents in Delhi, Punjab, Kashmir and even parts of Uttar Pradesh felt their beds shaking and windows rattling.

It’s a chilling reminder of how a quake in the Hindu Kush mountains, hundreds of kilometres away, can rattle almost half of South Asia.

The Hindu Kush lies in a volatile zone where the Indian tectonic plate collides with the Eurasian plate. This collision gave birth to the mighty Himalayas, but it also makes the region one of the most earthquake-prone on Earth. Quakes here tend to be either very shallow, which destroy everything near the epicentre, or very deep, which carry tremors across vast distances. That’s why an Afghan quake can be felt all the way in Delhi and sometimes even further east.

This isn’t the first time the Hindu Kush has sent shockwaves through the subcontinent. The 2005 Kashmir earthquake killed more than 80,000 people. The 2015 Nepal quake flattened Kathmandu and claimed nearly 9,000 lives. Even India’s 2001 Bhuj quake in Gujarat was linked to the same restless geology.

Every few years, tremors from Afghanistan remind Indian cities of the ticking seismic clock beneath the region. Delhi, Srinagar, Chandigarh and Lucknow sit on soft alluvial soil that amplifies seismic waves. Add to this the direct geological link through the Himalayan arc, and you get tremors strong enough to wake millions even when the epicentre is far away. For a city like Delhi, which is marked as a “high-risk zone” by India’s own earthquake hazard map, Afghan-origin quakes are a constant warning.

Seismologists have long warned of the “big one” overdue in the Himalayan belt. Crowded cities, old buildings, and poor enforcement of construction codes make South Asia dangerously vulnerable.

The Hindu Kush isn’t just Afghanistan’s burden. Every time the ground shakes there, it sends ripples of fear across South Asia. For India, these tremors are more than passing jolts, they are warnings. If preparedness doesn’t improve, the next quake may not just rattle windows. It could topple lives on a scale the region is not ready for.

The UN in Afghanistan is deeply saddened by the devastating earthquake that struck the eastern region & claimed hundreds of lives, injuring many more. Our teams are on the ground, delivering emergency assistance & lifesaving support. Our thoughts are with the affected communities pic.twitter.com/rCE6b3WzSU — UN Afghanistan (@unafghanistan) September 1, 2025