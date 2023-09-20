International Criminal Court hit by cyberattack

The Hague, Sep 20 (IANS) The International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague fell victim to a cyberattack last week, the ICC has announced.

"At the end of last week, the International Criminal Court's services detected anomalous activity affecting its information systems," the ICC was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

"Immediate measures were adopted to respond to this cybersecurity incident and to mitigate its impact," it said on Tuesday.

The ICC gives no further details on the attack, whether and what documents could have been taken, or who could be behind the attack. Assisted by authorities in the Netherlands, an investigation was started and additional security measures have already been taken.

"As the court continues to analyze and mitigate the impact of this incident, priority is also being given to ensuring that the core work of the court continues," the ICC added.

"Looking forward, the court will be building on existing work presently underway to strengthen its cyber security framework, including accelerating its use of cloud technology," it said.

