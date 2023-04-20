Inter-Unit table tennis: Sharat Kamal, G Sathiyan reach men's single finals

New Delhi, April 20 (IANS) Ace paddlers Sharat Kamal and G Sathiyan reached the men's single finals of 41st PSPB Inter Unit table tennis tournament at the Indira Gandhi Stadium Complex, here on Thursday.

The first men's singles semi finals match saw Sharat Kamal (IOCL) lose his first game against talented youngster Ankur Bhattachajee 11-6. But then he reminded himself to stick to basics and made a few mistakes to win the next 4 games 11-9, 11-9, 11-7 and 11-8 to win his match 4-1 in the best of 7 games format being followed.

In the next men's semi finals, reigning National Champion G Sathiyan (ONGC) found his form to beat team mate Saurabh Saha comfortably 4-0. (11-8, 11-8, 11-6, 11-8).

On the other hand, the women's semi finals saw youth taking on experience.

In the first semi finals, talented Junior Yashaswani Ghorpade (OIL) beat Divya Deshpande (ONGC) 4-2 in an intense encounter. (11-4, 11-8, 3-11, 3-11, 11-6, 11-9). In the other semi final, T Reeth Rishya (IOCL) took on fellow teammate and junior Jennifer Verghees in a match which went the full distance to win 4-3.

It was a see-saw battle with Jennifer winning the first game comfortably 11-5. She then won the second game as well. Reeth won the third in a close game but lost the very next game and it looked like Jennifer would win.

Reeth then drew on her experience and with tremendous grit won the last 3 games and the match 4-3 (5-11, 10-12, 11-9, 6-11, 11-8, 11-7, 11-4).

The women's finals scheduled on Friday will thus see Yashaswani taking on Reeth.

Meanwhile, Pankaj Gupta (ONGC) will take on fellow team mate LV Thakre in the veterans finals after they both won their semi final matches comfortably by

equal margins 3-1.

Pankaj Gupta beat Soneshwar Deka (OIL) 11-2, 13-11, 11-13, 11-4 in the first semi finals and then LV Thakre beat Jayanta Dey (IOCL) 5-11, 11-5, 11-9, 11-5 in the other veterans semi finals.

