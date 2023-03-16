Inter Milan move into Champions League quarters

Lisbon (Portugal), March 15 (IANS) Inter Milan moved into the UEFA Champions League quarter finals for the first time since 2010-11, as they held Porto to a goalless draw on Tuesday night to eliminate the Portuguese side 1-0 on aggregate.

Inter were looking for a resounding response after a poor run of domestic performance and entered the Estadio do Dragao with a slender first-leg lead thanks to Romelu Lukaku's late winner, a Xinhua report said.

Porto dominated the game but Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana kept the Portuguese side at bay.

The Nerazzurri survived a scare deep into stoppage time, as Denzel Dumfries made a desperate goal-line clearance while Onana finger tipped Mehdi Taremi's header onto the upright before Marko Grujic hit the post.

The home side were reduced to 10 men as winger Pepe received his second yellow card, and Porto failed to turn the game around.

Inter followed AC Milan to become the second Serie A side to reach the Champions League quarters, with Napoli expected to follow them as they host Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday with a 2-0 first-leg lead.

