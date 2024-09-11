Inter-Department National Hockey: FCI, SSCB win big and reach quarters

Pune, Sep 11 (IANS) Food Corporation of India (FCI), Services Sports Control Board, Comptroller & Auditor General of India and Punjab and Sindh Bank (P&SB) completed the quarterfinal line up in the 4th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship ‘24 at Major Dhyanchand Stadium, Nehrunagar-Pimpri.

FCI thrashed Sashastra Seema Bal 7-0 with three goals being scored by Laishram Dipu Singh (1st, 40th, 55th), two by Kerobin Lakra (12th - p.c, 33rd - p.c) and a goal each by ; Deepak (19th) and Boby Singh Dhami (52nd).

As a result FCI (7 points) topped Group-C with two wins and a draw.

On the other hand, Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) downed Tamil Nadu Police 6-0. A goal each by Pratap Shinde (4th - p.c), Sunil Xaxa (13th), Harman Singh (23rd - p.c), Waribam Nirajkumar Singh (29th), Sushil Dhanwar (37th - p.s) and Cyril Lugun (54th - p.c) completed a collective scoring effort.

Both FCI and SSCB ended with 7 points each but a better goal difference (17-14) in favour of FCI helped it take the top spot.

In Pool-D both matches of the day decided the top two positions and the bottom two positions respectively.

Comptroller & Auditor General of India pipped Punjab and Sindh Bank 2-1 to gain top spot of Pool-D. Two wins and a draw and 7 points (3 matches) was enough to take top spot. During the match the Comptroller & Auditor General of India staged a comeback after Punjab and Sindh Bank had Satender Kumar (19th) net early. Changing ends, Abharan Sudev B (35th - p.c) and Chandan Singh (77th - p.c) settled the issue in favour of Comptroller & Auditor General of India.

Comptroller & Auditor General of India (7 points) and Punjab and Sindh Bank (4 points) made up the 1-2 of the group.

In the other match of Pool-D, Central Reserve Police Force downed Central Industrial Security Force 4-3 in a closely contested match. Kuldeep Ekka (19th - p.c), Mohd Wasiullah Khan (27th), Jashandeep Singh (41st) and Sharnjeet Singh 52nd) netted for CRPF and Central Industrial Security Force reduced the margin through Yograj Singh (25th), Vishaljit Singh (32nd) and Dheeraj Vats 51st - p.c).

CRPF (4 points) finished third, while CISF (1 point) finished last in the group.

Quarterfinal line up:

Q1 – Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) v Seel Plant Sports Board

Q2 – Comptroller & Auditor General Of India v Services Sports Control Board (SSCB)

Q3: - Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) v Sports Authority of India (SAI)

Q4: - Food Corporation of India (FCI) v Punjab and Sindh Bank (P&SB)

