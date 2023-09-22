Intelligence on Nijjar's killing provided by ally from Five Eyes: Report

Toronto, Sep 22 (IANS) Intelligence provided by an ally from the Five Eyes intelligence alliance and communication intercepts between Indian officials that led Ottawa to hold New Delhi responsible for Khalistan leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing, the CBC News reported.

Citing government sources, the news outlet said Canada amassed intelligence involving communications between Indian officials, diplomats and information "provided by an unnamed ally in the Five Eyes intelligence alliance", during a month-long probe on Nijjar's killing.

Other than Canada, the five eyes intelligence sharing network is made up of the US, the UK, Australia and New Zealand, and was founded in 1946.

Canadian PM's Justin Trudeau's accusations on Nijjar's death has snowballed into a major diplomatic crisis with New Delhi and Ottawa taking a number of steps, including expelling diplomats and issuing advisories, in a tit-for-tat move.

The report said that Canadian officials went to India on several occasions seeking cooperation in the investigation of Nijjar's killing, which took place outside a Sikh temple in Surrey on June 18, 2023.

Further, it said that Canadian National Security and Intelligence Adviser Jody Thomas was in India over four days in mid-August, then again for five days this month in which the last day saw a tense meeting between the prime

ministers of the two nations.

No Indian official denied the allegations during closed door meetings, the Canadian government sources told CBC News.

In New York, after attending the United Nations General Assembly, told the media on Thursday that the decision to share the allegations on the floor of the House of Commons "was not done lightly... It was done with the

utmost seriousness".

While the Canadian government has not released the evidence linking Indian agents to Nijjar's death, they have suggested that it could emerge during an eventual legal process, the news outlet reported.

When asked about the intelligence reports, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland told CBC News that she couldn't comment without risking the investigation and Canada's obligations to its Five Eyes partners.

India has vehemently rejected Trudeau's claims, calling them "absurd", and accused Canada of sheltering Khalistani terrorists and anti-India elements, saying it is "deeply concerned about Canadian political figures openly

expressing their sympathy for “such elements".

It asked Canada to take prompt and effective legal action against all anti-India elements operating on its soil.

"We are a democratic polity with a strong commitment to rule of law. Such unsubstantiated allegations seek to shift the focus from Khalistani terrorists and extremists, who have been provided shelter in Canada and continue to threaten India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The inaction of the Canadian Government on this matter has been a long-standing and continuing concern," a Ministry of External Affairs statement noted.

