Injured Sehrawat misses out as WFI conducts trials for Asian wrestling championships (Ld)

New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) Reigning Olympic bronze medallist Aman Sehrawat failed to make the grade but world championship medallists Antim Panghal and Deepak Punia returned to the squad for the 2025 Senior Asian Wrestling Championship to be held in Amman, Jordan later this month.

While Antim and Deepak came through the selection trials conducted here on Saturday, Sehrawat, who won a bronze medal in the men's 57 kg freestyle category, could not participate because of an injury, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) informed on Saturday.

The WFI successfully conducted selection trials on Saturday at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, New Delhi, to finalise the Indian squad for the upcoming 2025 Senior Asian Wrestling Championship, which is scheduled to take place in Amman, Jordan, from March 25 to 30.

The selection trials were overseen by the WFI Selection Committee, including WFI President, Sanjay Kumar Singh, Vice President, Jai Prakash, Olympian, Treasure S.P. Deshwal, and Olympic Medallist Yogeshwar Dutt. The WFI extended invitations to top wrestlers from across the country to participate in the trials, ensuring a highly competitive and transparent selection process.

The WFI congratulated all selected Wrestlers and extended best wishes for their performance in the championship.

Sanjay Singh, president, WFI, said that the association remains committed to fostering excellence in wrestling and ensuring that Indian wrestlers continue to shine on the international stage.

India wrestling squads:

Freestyle: 57 kg: Chirag, 61 kg: Udit, 65 kg: Sujit, 70 kg: Vishal Kaliraman, 74 kg: Jaideep, 79 kg: Chandermohan, 86 kg: Mukul Dahiya, 92 kg: Deepak Punia, 97 kg: Jointy Kumar, 125 kg: Dinesh

Greco-Roman Style: 55 Kg: Nitin, 60 kg: Sumit, 63 Kg: Umesh, 67 kg: Neeraj, 72 Kg: Kuldeep Malik, 77 Kg: Sagar, 82 kg: Rahul, 87 kg: Sunil Kumar, 97 kg: Nitesh, 130 kg: Prem.

Women's wrestling: 50 kg: Ankush, 53 kg: Antim Phangal, 55 kg: Nishu, 57 kg: Neha Sharma, 9 kg: Muskan, 62 kg: Anisha, 65 kg: Monika, 68 kg: Mansi Lathar, 72 kg: Jyoti Berwal, 76 kg: . Reetika

