Indonesia holds 1st cabinet meeting in new capital

Jakarta, Aug 12 (IANS) The Indonesian government held its first plenary cabinet meeting in the country's new capital, Nusantara, in East Kalimantan province on Monday.

The meeting, led by President Joko Widodo, was held in the Garuda Palace. Vice President Ma'ruf Amin and all ministers were present in the meeting, reports Xinhua news agency.

The meeting was reportedly focused on the evaluation of the current government and next year's programs, including the transition to the new government.

The upcoming Independence Day celebration will be held in Nusantara, a multi-billion-dollar mega project, on Saturday this week.

President Widodo, who will end his term in October this year, will be accompanied by his successor, Prabowo Subianto, the winner of the presidential election held in February this year.

Widodo's eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, who is Vice President-elect, is scheduled to attend the ceremony led by Ma'ruf Amin in Jakarta.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.