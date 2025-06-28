Indian women wrestlers shine at Yasar Dogu International Tournament in Turkey

New Delhi, June 28 (IANS) The Indian women wrestlers continue to demonstrate their dominance on the international wrestling stage. At the prestigious Yasar Dogu International Wrestling Tournament currently being held in Turkey, India sent a contingent of six women wrestlers and delivered a remarkable performance.

Out of the six participants, five Indian women wrestlers clinched medals, securing an outstanding four gold and one bronze, which led India to finish as the runner-up in the overall team rankings.

Despite entering only six wrestlers, India made a powerful impact. Host nation Turkey secured the first position while Kazakhstan stood third.

Pushpa clinched the gold medal in the 55 kg category while Neha secured top honours in the 57 kg division. Manisha dominated the 62 kg category to win gold and Harshita added another gold to the tally in the 72 kg class. Neelam contributed to the medal count as well, earning a bronze in the 50 kg category, rounding off a successful outing for the Indian contingent.

Earlier, Indian Under-17 wrestlers bagged five medals, including three gold, but finished outside the top three in the overall standings at the Under-17 Asian Wrestling Championships in Vung Tau, Vietnam.

The Indian Freestyle contingent secured a total of five medals, including three gold and two bronze, showcasing grit, determination, and technical excellence. Although the team narrowly missed finishing in the top three rankings overall and did not clinch a team trophy, the performance of individual athletes, particularly in the heavier weight categories, was exceptional and praiseworthy.

The gold medals were won by Gaurav Punia in the 65 kg class, Arjun Ruhil in 92 kg, and Lacky in 110kg. Shivam, in the 45kg category, and Dhanraj Ganapati, in the 51 kg category, won the two bronze medals.

