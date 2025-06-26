Indian U-17 freestyle wrestling team excels with 3 gold, 2 bronze medals at Asian C'ship

New Delhi, June 26 (IANS) The Indian Under-17 wrestlers bagged five medals, including three gold, but finished outside the top three in the overall standings at the ongoing Under-17 Asian Wrestling Championships in Vung Tau, Vietnam, on Thursday.

The Indian Freestyle contingent secured a total of five medals, including 3 gold and 2 bronze, showcasing grit, determination, and technical excellence. Although the team narrowly missed finishing in the top three rankings overall and did not clinch a team trophy, the performance of individual athletes, particularly in the heavier weight categories, was exceptional and praiseworthy.

The gold medals were won by Gaurav Punia in the 65 kg class, Arjun Ruhil in 92 kg, and Lacky in 110kg. Shivam, in the 45kg category, and Dhanraj Ganapati, in the 51 kg category, won the two bronze medals.

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) proudly acknowledged the commendable performance of the Indian Under-17 Freestyle Wrestling Team.

The WFI congratulated all the medal winners, their coaches, and support staff for their relentless hard work and commitment. The WFI also extended its gratitude to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and the Sports Authority of India for their continuous support in developing young wrestling talent.

Despite not winning a team trophy, the Indian team’s performance stands as a strong foundation for the future and reinforces the potential of our young wrestlers on the Asian stage, the WFI President Sanjay Kumar Singh said in a release on Thursday.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Indian women's team bagged the overall trophy in the women's freestyle competition. Following the triumph of the Under-23 Women's Wrestling Team at the Under-23 Senior Asian Wrestling Championship in Vietnam, the Under-17 women wrestlers showcased exceptional grit, determination, and skill to carry forward India's winning momentum.

The Indian Women's Team dominated across weight categories, winning a total of 10 medals – 5 gold, 3 silver, and 2 bronze, thus securing the Champion Trophy with 215 points. China stood second with 151 points, while Japan secured third position with 149 points.

