Indian-origin man shoots brother dead, injurers mother, kills self in New York

New Delhi, June 12 (IANS) In a shocking incident, an Indian-origin man has shot dead his brother while injuring his mother in New York, officials said on Wednesday.

The official said that the incident took place in the Richmond Hill neighbourhood of New York on Sunday where roughly 26 per cent of the population either belongs to India or is from the Caribbean.

The accused has been identified as Karamjit Multani (33) while the victim, his brother, was identified as Vipanpal (27). The injured mother (52) is yet to be identified. She has been shot in the stomach.

The police said that after shooting his brother dead, Karamjit Multani shot himself. “Karamjit’s body was found dead near a street corner with a gunshot wound to his head,” the police said.

Bhupinder Multani, the father of the accused, told media persons that there were no problems within his family and he found no reason that triggered his son to take such a drastic step.

Media reports quoting, Jaspreet Singh, the brother-in-law of the accused and victim, said that Karamjit was one of the “nicest” men who used to always joke around.

Reports from New York also suggest that Bhupinder Multani, the father of three, was financially sound with no known problems.

The New York City Police Department said that they have taken up the case and the investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.