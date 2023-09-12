Indian-origin cop in UK fired for using ‘unreasonable’ force to arrest man

London, Sep 12 (IANS) An Indian-origin Met Police officer has been fired for gross misconduct after she used "unreasonable force" during the arrest of a man in north London.

Police Constable Mandeep Dharni, attached to the Met's North West Command Unit, appeared before a misconduct hearing last week for use of excessive force during an arrest at a car park in Barnet earlier this month, police said on Monday.

It was alleged that Dharni failed to use the appropriate force and failed to act with authority, respect and courtesy when restraining a man, who was later charged with criminal damage and public order offences.

"All our officers know they will be held to account for any use of force while on duty," Chief Superintendent Dan Knowles, in charge of policing in North West London, said.

"On this occasion, PC Dharni went beyond what was acceptable or reasonable in the situation, especially as there were a number of other officers there helping to detain the suspect," Knowles said.

A video of the incident was shared on social media and the officer was placed on restricted duties, police said.

The matter was referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, which referred it back to the Met's professional standards team to investigate.

After hearing all the evidence, the misconduct panel found breaches of standards of professional behaviour in relation to authority, respect and courtesy, use of force and discreditable conduct proven at the level of gross misconduct.

Dharni was dismissed without notice.

