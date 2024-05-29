Indian Grand Prix postponed to 2025 due to ‘operational considerations’

Noida, May 29 (IANS) The global governing body of motorcycle racing, FIM announced the postponement of the Indian Grand Prix 2024 to 2025 due to ‘operational considerations’.

The event was earlier scheduled at Buddh International Circuit as the 16th race in the 2024 calendar, after the San Marino GP.

“The FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports announce that the Indian Grand Prix will not take place in 2024, with MotoGP postponing its return to the country to early 2025 due to operational considerations,” read the MotoGP statement.

“Following advice from the Government of Uttar Pradesh as the state continues its long-term commitment to MotoGP™, the sport will return to Buddh International Circuit in March 2025, when weather conditions are expected to be optimal for spectators and riders alike,” it further added.

Previously, the inaugural edition of the MotoGP Grand Prix of India set new benchmarks in motorsport history, drawing over one lakh enthusiastic spectators from India and across the globe with a global telecast across 195 nations, it was truly a global phenomenon that proudly announced India’s arrival in the global arena of MotoSports.

