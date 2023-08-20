Indian family of three found dead in US; police suspect double suicide-murder

New York, Aug 20 (IANS) In a suspected case of double suicide-murder, an Indian family of three, including their six-year-old child, has been found dead in their home in US state of Maryland, police said.

The victims were identified as 37-year-old Yogesh H Nagarajappa, his 37-year-old wife Prathiba Y Amarnath and their six-year-old child Yash Honnal from Towson, The Baltimore Sun newspaper reported on Saturday. Police suspect that Yogesh killed his wife and child before killing himself.

“Based on the initial investigation, this incident is believed to be a double murder-suicide that suspect Yogesh H Nagarajappa committed,” Baltimore County Police spokesperson Anthony Shelton told the newspaper on Saturday.

“Each appeared to suffer from an apparent gunshot wound,” he added.

The police reached after they were called by the family's friends and conducted an “urgent welfare check”.

“I am heartbroken and deeply saddened for the innocent victims whose lives were cut short by this horrific act. We will do everything possible to assist family and community members following this tragic incident,” Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr said in a statement released on Saturday.

Police said that the homicide unit is continuing with its investigation into the incident and they will release more information as the probe progresses. Meanwhile, an autopsy would be conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer to determine the manner and cause of death, The Sun reported.

The family was reportedly last seen alive on Tuesday evening, according to the police.

