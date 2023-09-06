Indian expat accused of killing domestic help dies in Kuwait

Dubai, Sep 6 (IANS) An Indian expat in Kuwait, accused of murdering a Filipina domestic worker, died in a hospital where he was admitted for treatment of self-inflicted wounds, the Kuwait Public Prosecution said.

The Indian stabbed the worker several times until she died at her sponsor's residence in Omariya, a Kuwaiti suburb, The Khaleej Times reported on Tuesday.

The prosecution said that after receiving the report of stabbing, investigation procedures were carried out at the crime scene to examine the victim's body.

After stabbing the victim, the attacker turned the weapon on himself, and was quickly moved to Farwaniya hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, the prosecution said.

The report didn't mention the type of weapon used for killing. The name of the expat and the victim was withheld by the authorities, which only identified them as Asians.

Several local media reports identified the victim as the expat's girlfriend.

The victim's body has been handed over to the Forensic Medicine Department and investigations into the incident are ongoing.

In May this year, another Indian expat fatally attacked his wife with a sharp object before he committed suicide by jumping off his apartment building in Salmiya, Kuwait City.

Saiju Simon, 33, a native of Poonkavu in Kerala, killed his 32-year-old wife Jeena and jumped to death from the roof of his apartment building.

In March 2022, an Indian arrested for allegedly murdering three Kuwaitis, committed suicide in prison by hanging himself.

