Indian Embassy celebrates International Yoga Day in Washington

New Delhi, June 20 (IANS) The Indian Embassy in the US has organised a Yoga session in Washington ahead of International Yoga Day, which is celebrated worldwide on June 21.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy shared, "International Yoga Day 2024 celebrated by the Indian Embassy in the US at the picturesque and serene Wharf in Washington. Various community organisations participated enthusiastically in the Yoga and meditation session."

Emphasising the global reach and popularity of Yoga, Deputy Ambassador at the Embassy Supriya Ranganathan noted that the ancient practice of Yoga has travelled far and wide following its inception in India and today there are hundreds of millions of followers of this discipline around the world.

Outlining the theme of International Yoga Day 2024, "Yoga for Self and Society", the event also aimed to promote adopting environment-friendly products and practices in daily life.

"Highlighting International Yoga Day 2024 theme celebrating #YogaForSelfAndSociety, the event included elements to inspire the embrace of environment-friendly products and practices in daily life," the Embassy stated in another post.

