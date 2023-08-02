Indian-American envoy on global women’s issues on week-long India visit

Washington, Aug 2 (IANS) US Ambassador-at-Large for Global Women’s Issues, Geeta Rao Gupta is on a week-long visit to India to highlight and advance the American government’s gender equality policy priorities in the region and around the world.

Gupta, who commenced her visit on Tuesday, is presently in Gujarat where she is leading the US delegation to the G20 Alliance for the Empowerment and Progression of Women’s Economic Representation (G20 EMPOWER) Conference.

She will also attend the G20 Ministerial Conference on Women’s Empowerment, according to a State Department press release.

She will travel to Mumbai on Saturday to meet members of the private sector and civil society to discuss gender equality priorities in India. This will include advancing women’s economic security by dismantling systemic barriers to women’s equitable participation in the economy, closing the gender digital divide, and preventing and responding to gender-based violence.

Along with Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs Nancy Izzo Jackson, Gupta will also travel to Bengalaru to deliver keynote remarks at the WEConnect International Asia Pacific Conference on August 7.

The Mumbai-born diplomat will also engage with women leaders and civil society organizations on efforts to promote the rights and empowerment of women in India.

Special Assistant to the President at the White House Gender Policy Council Rachel Vogelstein; Consul General Mike Hankey; and USAID Senior Coordinator for Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment Jamille Bigio are also a part of US delegation to India.

Gupta was sworn-in as the Ambassador-at-Large for the Office of Global Women's Issues in the State Department last month, becoming the first woman of colour to hold the position.

According to Gupta, women are unable to participate fully in the economy as there are many inequalities and indignities holding them back.

