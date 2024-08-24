Indian Air Force's Sarang team leaves for Egypt International Airshow

New Delhi, Aug 24 (IANS) The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Saturday dispatched its Sarang Helicopter Display Team to participate in the first edition of the Egypt International Airshow, which will take place from September 3 to 5 at Al-Alamein International Airport, in Egypt's El Dabaa.

Al-Alamein International Airport is at a strategic geographical location along the Mediterranean and is a major hub for global air, commercial, and logistical transport.

This marks a significant event as the IAF once again showcases its indigenous aviation capabilities on an international stage.

"Lock, stock, and barrel...the Sarang team is on their way to the first edition of the Egypt International Airshow! The IAF contingent with its five Sarang helicopters (ALH Mk1) being airlifted by C-17s for the airshow at Al-Alamein Intl Airport from 3rd to 5th Sep 24," the IAF said in a post on X.

"IAF Sarang team, flying the indigenous 'Dhruv' ALH, represents the spirit of 'Atmanirbharta' and showcases India's aviation excellence," the post further read.

The contingent is carrying five Sarang helicopters (Advanced Light Helicopters, ALH Mk-I), which are being transported by C-17 Globemaster aircraft for the event.

The Sarang team, known for its precision and impressive aerial displays, operates the HAL Dhruv Mk-I helicopters, which are built by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

These helicopters are multi-role and multi-mission, featuring a hinge-less composite main rotor, and are designed for both military and civilian applications.

According to the IAF, the team's participation highlights India's spirit of 'Atmanirbharta' (self-reliance) and underscores its excellence in aviation technology.

The Egypt International Airshow is spearheaded by the Egyptian Ministry of Defence, Egyptian Air Force, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Egyptian Space Agency, and EgyptAir.

The event aims to promote industrialisation, digitalisation, and globalisation within the defence, space, and commercial aviation sectors across Africa and the Middle East.

The airshow will feature aircraft displays, cutting-edge conferences, and exhibitions of innovative aerospace products and services, providing a platform for nations and businesses to shape the future of aerospace in the region.

Additionally, the event will feature a strategic conference focused on space, along with the latest technologies in aircraft, packed with the latest products and services shaping the future of aviation.

This event offers a unique opportunity to engage with global industry leaders and expand business opportunities in Africa and beyond, as it will see the participation of exhibitors ranging from aircraft manufacturers to avionics and electronics suppliers, space industry suppliers, and research and development organisations.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.