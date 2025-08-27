India, Zimbabwe can script next chapter of South-South cooperation: Zimbabwe VP

New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS) India and Zimbabwe together can write the “next great chapter of South-South cooperation,” showing the world how partnerships among developing nations can power innovation, industrial growth, and a fairer global economy, H.E. Gen. (Retd) Dr C.G.D.N. Chiwenga, Vice President of Zimbabwe said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the “CII India-Africa Business Conclave 2025” here, themed ‘Synergies towards Co-Creating a Shared Future’, Dr Chiwenga underlined that Africa offers not just natural resources, but also vibrant markets, talent, and innovation.

“Africa is home to one of the fastest-growing populations and the youngest minds. By 2050, with over 2.5 billion people, it will drive consumer demand, industrialisation, and infrastructure development on an unprecedented scale,” he said.

Highlighting Zimbabwe’s ambitions to achieve upper middle-income status by 2030, he invited Indian companies to explore opportunities in lithium mining for electric vehicles, agriculture and food processing, pharmaceuticals, ICT, and infrastructure.

He stressed that Zimbabwe’s youthful workforce, strategic reforms, and special economic zones make it a competitive investment destination.

Kirti Vardhan Singh, Minister of State for External Affairs, reaffirmed India’s commitment to Africa’s digital transformation, energy transition, and capacity building.

“Today, we have not only created a vibrant, development cooperation together, but also committed to shaping a brighter future for generations to come. Our shared emphasis on trust and transparency make India and Africa natural partners,” he said.

CII President Rajiv Memani added that India-Africa ties go beyond trade, positioning both as champions of the Global South.

Industry leaders including Sudarshan Venu of TVS Motor Company and Saurav Chatterjee of CARE Ratings Africa emphasised opportunities in mobility, SME financing, and the creation of an African credit rating agency.

Morocco’s Secretary General of the Ministry of Energy Transition, Mohamed Ouhmed, called for deeper India-Africa collaboration in renewable energy, regional integration, and local technology adaptation.

This year’s Conclave is hosting over 1,600 delegates from 64 countries, including 17 non-African nations, reflecting the growing global interest in Indo-African collaboration.

