India-Namibia deliberate ways to deepen ties in Cheetah conservation

Harare, July 25 (IANS) Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) of India, Bhupender Yadav, discussed ways to deepen ties in cheetah conservation, while reaffirming commitment towards protecting the ecosystem, with Indileni Daniel, Minister of Environment, Forestry and Tourism, Namibia, on the sidelines of the 15th Meeting of the Conference of the Contracting Parties (COP15) held in Zimbabwe, on Friday.

Taking to X, Yadav said, “Deliberated upon ways to deepen ties in cheetah conservation and also talked about our shared commitment towards protecting wetlands and the ecosystem they sustain.”

The MoEFCC also mentioned the discussions about the India-Namibia friendship as well as partnership.

“We discussed the longstanding friendship and strong environmental partnership between India and Namibia, built on mutual respect, democratic values, and common priorities for sustainability,” Yadav added on X.

The minister led the Indian delegation at the 15th Meeting of the Conference of the Contracting Parties (COP15) to the Ramsar Convention being held at Victoria Falls from July 23 to 31.

Addressing the event, Yadav highlighted India’s contribution to global wetlands conservation, informing that India has 91 Ramsar Sites, which is the largest network in Asia and third largest globally.

The Ramsar COP15 brings together 172 Contracting Parties, International Organisation Partners, scientific institutions, civil society, and community representatives to agree on work programme and budgetary arrangements for the next triennium and consider guidance on a range of ongoing and emerging environmental issues.

India’s active participation at COP15 underscores its unwavering commitment to wetlands conservation, climate leadership, and advancing the principles of ecological sustainability and intergenerational equity.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also paid a State Visit to Namibia.

While addressing the Namibian parliament, PM Modi highlighted that India and Namibia share strong democratic ideals and values, he also recalled the legacy of Dr. Sam Nujoma, the founding father of Namibia, stating that at the heart of this historic relationship are the people of the two countries.

Charting the goal for the future of the India-Namibia partnership, PM Modi emphasised that India will walk hand-in-hand with Namibia and in solidarity with the Global South.

He stated that India and Namibia have much in common with both countries having fought colonial rule.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.