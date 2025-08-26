India hosts first-ever 3GPP RAN meetings on 6G standardisation in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Aug 26 (IANS) In a historic milestone for India and the global telecom community, the 3GPP Radio Access Networks (RAN) Working Group meetings were inaugurated in Whitefield, Bengaluru, for the first time.

Inaugurated on August 25, the week-long event brings together over 1,500 delegates from 50 countries to deliberate on finalising 5G Advanced standards under Release 19 and laying the groundwork for 6G under Release 20, marking a historic first for the country and the international telecom community.

"With support from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Ministry of Communications, and hosted by the Telecommunications Standards Development Society, India (TSDSI), the meetings mark the first time discussions on 6G standardisation under 3GPP Release 20, alongside the finalisation of Release 19 specifications, which will advance the evolution of 5G Advanced. The meetings will continue through 29th August 2025," the Ministry of Communication said in a statement.

The DoT has extended full institutional and financial support for hosting the event, highlighting the Government of India’s commitment to shaping the future of global communications technology.

A DoT delegation is actively participating in the meetings, signalling the government’s sustained engagement in the 6G vision.

TSDSI is the recognised Standards Development Organisation (SDO) of India and one of the seven organisational partners of the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP), the global body responsible for developing specifications for mobile communications technologies, including 5G and 6G.

The 3GPP specifications form the foundation of global mobile networks, and India’s active participation in these deliberations will further reinforce the country’s growing desire to shape the future of telecommunications technologies.

This is the highest-ever participation in any 3GPP working group meeting, reflecting the significance of these deliberations and the growing global interest in shaping the evolution from 5G to 6G.

The Bengaluru meetings are a landmark opportunity for Indian stakeholders. For the first time, global 3GPP discussions are being held in India, enabling domestic researchers, companies, and academic institutions to participate locally, gain direct exposure, and contribute meaningfully without the constraints of international travel.

This inclusive platform will empower Indian organisations to align with global developments in real-time and contribute to 6G standardisation efforts.

Bringing 3GPP to India signals a shift in global standard-setting dynamics, where emerging technology leaders like India play an increasingly influential role, according to the statement.

