'India has no role to play': MEA summons Bangladesh Envoy after Dhaka lodges protest over Sheikh Hasina's speech

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday summoned Bangladesh's Acting High Commissioner to India, Md. Nural Islam, expressing concerns over continued negative remarks by Bangladeshi authorities regarding India.

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, in an official statement, said, "The Bangladesh Acting High Commissioner to India, Md. Nural Islam was summoned by MEA to the South Block today, February 7, 2025, at 5 p.m. It was conveyed that India desires a positive, constructive, and mutually beneficial relationship with Bangladesh, which has been reiterated several times in recent high-level meetings. It is, however, regrettable that regular statements made by Bangladesh authorities continue to portray India negatively, holding us responsible for internal governance issues. These statements by Bangladesh are, in fact, responsible for the persistent negativity."

Jaiswal also said, "Comments attributed to former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have been made in her individual capacity in which India has no role to play. Conflating this with the Government of India's position is not going to help add positivity to bilateral relations. While the Government of India will make efforts for a mutually beneficial relationship, we expect that Bangladesh will reciprocate similarly without vitiating the atmosphere."

On Thursday, Bangladesh formally lodged a "strong protest" with India over remarks made by deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, particularly concerning the alleged recent vandalism of her father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's house.

Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs criticised Hasina's statements as "false and fabricated" and described her activities while in exile in India as a "hostile act".

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh lodged a strong protest with the Government of India over the false and fabricated comments and statements continuously being made on different platforms, including social media, by the former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, instigating instability in Bangladesh. Through the protest note, handed over to the Acting High Commissioner of India in Dhaka, the Ministry conveyed the deep concern, disappointment, and serious reservation of the Government of Bangladesh, as such statements are hurting the sentiments of the people in Bangladesh," said a Facebook post by the Ministry.

The Ministry further said, "Such activities by her are considered a hostile act towards Bangladesh and are not conducive to the efforts at establishing a healthy relationship between the two countries."

Bangladesh has urged India to prevent Hasina from making further statements, citing the importance of mutual respect and the historical ties between the two nations.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh continues to witness large-scale violence and arson attacks targeting properties linked to Hasina and her Awami League party.

According to media reports, protesters have attacked and torched the houses of Awami League leaders across the country. Murals of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman have been demolished or defaced in nearly two dozen districts.

On Wednesday night, following Hasina's live online address, protesters targeted the house of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

In Dhaka, Awami League Presidium Member Sheikh Selim's house in Banani was set on fire around 1:30 am on Friday.

Security concerns delayed fire services from reaching the site until 2:45 a.m., the United News of Bangladesh (UNB) quoted a Fire Service control room duty officer as saying.

A day after the attack on Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's Dhanmondi-32 residence, protesters in Noakhali's Companiganj ransacked and torched the house of Obaidul Quader, Awami League's general secretary.

According to The Daily Star, the attack took place at 1 p.m. on Friday, damaging a two-storey building and tin-roofed rooms belonging to Quader's younger brother Abdul Quader Mirza and former mayor Shahadat Mirza. A car parked outside was also set ablaze.

Sheikh Hasina, 77, has been living in India since August 5, 2024, after fleeing Bangladesh following a massive student-led uprising that ended her Awami League's 16-year rule. Her father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, is widely regarded as Bangladesh's Independence hero, but growing resentment towards Hasina has affected his legacy.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) has issued arrest warrants against Hasina and several of her former Cabinet ministers, advisers, and officials for "crimes against humanity and genocide".

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.