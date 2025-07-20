India developing indigenous multi-stage Malaria vaccine 'AdFalciVax'

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) India has taken a major step forward in the fight against malaria with the development of a new indigenous vaccine candidate called AdFalciVax.

This vaccine is being developed by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), through its institutes RMRC Bhubaneswar and the National Institute of Malaria Research (NIMR), in partnership with the Department of Biotechnology’s National Institute of Immunology (DBT-NII).

AdFalciVax is a unique malaria vaccine that targets two key stages of Plasmodium falciparum, the parasite responsible for the deadliest form of malaria.

Most existing vaccines only focus on one stage of the parasite’s life cycle, but AdFalciVax is designed to provide stronger and longer-lasting protection by targeting both the human infection stage and the stage responsible for transmission through mosquitoes.

In early lab testing, the vaccine has shown excellent results. Scientists believe that it could offer several benefits over current vaccines like RTS, S/AS01 and R21/Matrix-M.

These include broader protection, reduced chances of the parasite escaping the immune response, and improved long-term immunity.

The vaccine also remains stable for over nine months at room temperature, making it easier to store and transport, especially in tropical regions.

Additionally, it uses cost-effective ingredients like alum, which is commonly used as an adjuvant in vaccines.

The vaccine is currently in the preclinical stage. If everything goes as planned, it could take around seven years for the vaccine to be ready for public use.

The development timeline includes manufacturing under strict safety standards, clinical trials, and regulatory approvals.

One of the key innovations of AdFalciVax is that it is made using ‘Lactococcus lactis’, a safe and well-known bacteria used in vaccine development.

Its design makes it capable of protecting individuals from getting sick while also reducing the spread of malaria within communities.

The ICMR plans to offer the vaccine technology to other organisations and manufacturers under non-exclusive agreements.

This means multiple companies can work on producing the vaccine, helping it reach more people faster once approved.

AdFalciVax is being developed entirely in India, supporting the government's 'Make in India' initiative.

