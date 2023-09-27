India continues winning streak at BWF World Junior Mixed Team Championships

Spokane (US), Sep 27 (IANS) Indian badminton team continued their winning streak at the BWF World Junior Mixed Team Championships with an impressive 5-0 win over Brazil early on Wednesday.

The Indian shuttlers were outstanding on the second day of the prestigious event. In the opening match, mixed doubles pair of Samarveer and Radhika Sharma triumphed over Joaquim Mendonca and Maria Clara Lopes Lima with a score of 21-14, 21-17.

In the boys' singles match, Lokesh Reddy Kalagotla faced a formidable opponent in Renan Melo, who lost the first game 17-21 but fought back resiliently in the second game.

Lokesh managed to get the upper hand and ultimately won the second game by 24-22 to wrap up the match. Meanwhile, in the girls' singles section, Devika Sihag cruised to victory by defeating Maria Eduarda Oliveira by 21-9, 21-6 in just 18 minutes.

In the boys' doubles, Divyam Arora and Mayank Rana emerged victorious against Joaquim and Joao Mendonca Taveira, with a score of 21-19, 21-10.

The girls' doubles pair of Vennala Kalagotla and Shriyanshi Valishetty displayed their coordination enroute securing an impressive 21-13, 21-11 win over Maria Clara and Maria Eduarda Oliveira.

Later in the day, group D leaders India will next face Germany, who is second in the group.

The outcome of this match will decide who tops the group. The team that finishes on top will face the winner of group C in the quarter-finals onSeptember28.

