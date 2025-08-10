India clinch bronze, China and Hong Kong China win women's and men's Asia Rugby U20 Sevens crown

Rajgir, Aug 10 (IANS) India’s U20 Women’s team capped off a memorable return to the Asia Rugby Emirates U20 Championship with a bronze medal, defeating Uzbekistan in the third-place playoff on home soil in Rajgir, Bihar.

After an impressive run in the pool stage, the hosts faced a tough semi-final against China, falling 7–28 despite a determined effort. In the bronze medal match, India wasted no time in seizing control.

Bhumika opened the scoring to make it 7-0 before Guriya Kumari crossed the line to extend the lead to 12-0. Uzbekistan rallied with a try of their own, but India’s defence - roared on by a passionate Rajgir crowd - held firm to secure the victory and the podium finish.

Remarkably, throughout the tournament, India’s only defeats came against the eventual finalists - China and Hong Kong China - underlining the team’s exceptional performance against Asia’s top sides.

This medal also marks a historic moment for Indian rugby, as it is the first time the country has hosted the Asia Rugby Emirates U20 Sevens Championship, and the first time the U20 Women have won a medal on home soil. The side led by head coach Kiano Fourie showcased skill, resilience, and teamwork, with standout performances from both seasoned leaders and emerging talent.

Rugby India President Rahul Bose hailed this momentous achievement saying, "Winning a medal in front of our home fans is a proud moment for Indian rugby. Our Indian women were in a very difficult pool and to make the semi-finals was an achievement tin itself. The team showed tremendous spirit, and this performance will inspire the next generation of players."

The top gong in the women’s category went to China, who overcame Hong Kong China 29-21 in a hard-fought contest. In the Men’s category, Hong Kong China thrashed Sri Lanka 33-0 to clinch the title.

With this result, the U20 Women’s team add another milestone to India’s growing rugby story, while setting a strong foundation for future success at the continental level.

Results summary:

Men's: Final - Sri Lanka 0-33 Hong Kong China | Third-Place Playoff: China 7-19 Malaysia

Women’s: Final - China 29-21 Hong Kong China | Third-Place Playoff: India 12-5 Uzbekistan

