India boys finish sixth, girls seventh in World Junior squash team events

Houston, July 24 (IANS) India boys finished sixth and the girls seventh in the team events of the World Junior Squash Championships which concluded here on Tuesday.

The boys lost to England 1-2 in a match for fifth position, while the girls beat New Zealand 2-1 in the clash for the seventh – both matches going to the decider.

India results:

Boys: India lost to England 1-2 (Shaurya Bawa bt Yusuf Sheikh 3-11, 11-6, 11-8, 11-7; Yuvraj Wadhwani lost to Bailey Malik 11-5, 9-11, 8-11, 14-16; Ayaan Vazilalli lost to Dylan Roberts 11-6, 9-11, 9-11, 7-11).

Girls: India bt New Zealand 2-1 (Shameena Riaz lost to Ella Lash 7-11, 12-10, 13-11, 4-11, 4-11; Nirupama Dubey bt Anabel Gemmell 9-11, 11-6, 11-4, 8-11, 11-9; Unnati Tripathi bt Ella Hill 11-4, 11-3, 11-6).

