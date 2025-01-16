Inaugural season of International Masters League to be played in Navi Mumbai, Rajkot and Raipur from Feb 22

Mumbai, Jan 16 (IANS) Sachin Tendulkar will lead India and Brian Lara will captain West Indies in the highly-anticipated International Masters League (IML), the inaugural edition of which is all set to be played from February 22 to March 16. Season 1 of the IML will witness the rekindling of rivalries, with all-time greats representing cricketing powerhouses like India, Sri Lanka, Australia, England, South Africa, and the West Indies.

The D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot, and the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur will host the IML matches.

The tournament will feature six teams, each led by legendary figures of cricket. Leading India is the iconic Sachin Tendulkar, while the West Indies team will be captained by the charismatic Brian Lara. Sri Lanka’s team is led by the elegant Kumar Sangakkara, with Australia’s charge headed by the dynamic Shane Watson. England's squad will be under the leadership of the accomplished Eoin Morgan and South Africa’s team will be captained by the all-round maestro Jacques Kallis.

“As the ambassador and face of the IML, I am looking forward to leading and representing India Masters in the league. The action on the field will no doubt be competitive and exciting. All the players are enthused at the prospect of playing the IML at multiple venues. It’s an opportunity to inspire the next generation while celebrating the sport that we all love," Tendulkar had said.

Sunil Gavaskar, League Commissioner, IML, expressed his excitement about the league and said, “The International Masters League promises to showcase cricket in all its glory, as it brings together some of the finest players to ever grace the game.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.