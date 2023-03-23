Imran claims another assassination plot

Lahore, March 23 (IANS) Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has claimed the police chiefs of Punjab and Islamabad alongside their "handlers" have hatched a conspiracy to kill him as they are "getting serious to assassinate him".

"The IGs of Punjab and Islamabad have constituted two separate squads, who will join the PTI workers and open fire on the police... to provoke an armed retaliation and eventually reach (inside the house) and assassinate me, in a day or two," Dawn news quoted the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief as saying in a statement.

"The IGs and handlers have planned a Model Town-type murder," he alleged.

In light of this alleged plan, the PTI chairman also issued instructions to his supporters asking them not to provoke the police at any cost.

"If the police want to approach me with any warrant or for any other matter, let them approach me directly," Khan said.

"Even if I will be arrested and they try to take me to jail, I will go to jail happily," he said, adding that he would never wish any harm on his party workers.

"The incumbent government and its plans to kill me failed and now they have become jittery and are taking extreme measures.

Khan urged the youth to make a promise of standing up against the incumbent government's oppression even if he's killed, reports Dawn news.

"Put up a fight until the last ball because the government wants to create an environment of fear so that no one should stand up and question them about their wrongdoing," the PTI chief explained and added the government should know that the movement would not be stopped.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.