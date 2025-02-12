Imprisoned Imran Khan writes third letter to Pakistan’s Army Chief

Islamabad, Feb 12 (IANS) Former Pakistan Prime Minister and founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan, has written a third letter to the country’s Army Chief General Asim Munir, calling his attention to six major issues, including what he termed as alleged electoral fraud during the February 8, 2024 general elections.

Imran Khan’s legal representative, Faisal Chaudhary, revealed the details of Khan’s third letter while speaking to the media outside the Adiala jail, after meeting with Imran Khan.

Faisal Chaudhary said that Imran Khan’s third open letter to the army chief has emphasised at least six major pointers including structural reforms; damage caused to democracy by the current government’s policies; electoral fraud committed against PTI during the 2024 elections; the urgent need for the formation of a judicial commission to investigate the May 9, 2023, riots; requirement for the judicial commission to investigate 26 November PTI protest and killing of at least 12 PTI workers; and targeted attempts to suppress Pakistan’s largest political and popular party PTI.

Faisal Chaudhary said that PTI remained consistent and firm on its demand to establish a judicial commission to investigate the 9th May riots, highlighting that the targeted attack to dismantle PTI by the arrest of Imran Khan, PTI leadership and its workers, and raids in Punjab against PTI leaders, have continued despite government’s denial.

Referring to the GHQ (General Headquarters) attack case of 9th May 2023, Faisal Chaudhary said that a request for an open trial of the case will be requested by PTI on the directives of Imran Khan.

Talking about the third letter of Imran Khan to the army chief, Faisal Chaudhary stated that the letter also highlights the deliberate precedence that was given to minority voters over the majority support for PTI during the elections.

“Imran Khan said that the fraudulent elections brought money launderers and the corrupt into power,” Faisal Chaudhary while revealing the details of Imran Khan’s letter.

“Imran Khan will also highlight that the increasing levels of terrorism in the country, are also due to the lack of rule of law,” added Faisal Chaudhary.

The former Prime Minister has claimed that this is the third letter to have been written to the army chief. However, on the other hand, the military establishment has denied receiving any letter from Imran Khan addressed to the army chief, terming Imran Khan’s and PTI’s claims as baseless.

The military establishment maintained that no such letters from Imran Khan have been received nor are they expecting any such letter, reiterating that the establishment has made it clear that political discussions should be held with the politicians, not the military.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.