ILT20 Season 3: Dubai Capitals snap Desert Vipers' winning streak with six-wicket victory

Dubai, Jan 21 (IANS) The Desert Vipers' undefeated streak finally met its match on Monday, as the Dubai Capitals delivered a stunning six-wicket victory in the ITT20 Season 3 at the Dubai International Stadium. A dominant bowling performance, spearheaded by Dushmantha Chameera and Zahir Khan's three-wicket hauls, restricted the Vipers to 139. Gulbadin Naib then led the chase with a fiery 78-run innings off 51 balls, ensuring the Capitals broke a three-match losing streak.

Despite the low first innings total, skipper Lockie Ferguson kept the Vipers in the scheme of things with a sizzling opening spell. Ferguson picked up Ben Dunk and Khalid Shah in the second over to leave the Capitals in trouble at 17/2. Though the run rate was on track, opener Shai Hope was run out for eight runs, following a mix-up with Gulbadin Naib in the sixth over.

Naib, who was also dropped for two runs earlier in the innings, redeemed himself in the very next over as he took down Nathan Sowter for three sixes, bringing the required run rate to less than six runs an over.

With Sikandar Raza at one end, Naib blitzed his way to a 31-ball half-century, including two fours and three sixes. The pair brought up a 50-run stand for the fourth wicket in just 36 balls. As a result, at the 14-over mark, the Capitals were well entrenched in the driver’s seat needing 32 runs in 36 balls. Raza, who had taken few chances so far, was caught off Mohammad Amir’s shorter one for 24 runs in 26 balls in the 15th over. Najibullah Zadran joined Naib as the latter continued to dominate the Vipers’ bowling attack. Naib launched two more sixes as the Capitals scaled the target in 17.4 overs.

Batting first, the Vipers made a brisk start, reaching 48/1 at the end of the Power-play. Fakhar Zaman set the tone early, smashing a six and a four before being bowled by Dushmantha Chameera in the second over. Dan Lawrence, coming in at number three, matched Zaman's intent, while Alex Hales anchored the innings from the other end.

However, the Capitals took control in the middle phase despite a 58-run stand between Hales and Lawrence. The Vipers suffered a triple blow in quick succession, losing Hales, Lawrence, and Sam Curran across three overs. Haider Ali dismissed Hales for 34 in the tenth over, followed by Lawrence's 24-run effort being curtailed by Gulbadin Naib. Curran was then stumped off Sikandar Raza for three runs, leaving the Vipers struggling at 80/4 in 11.3 overs.

The collapse continued as the Vipers were bowled out for 139 in 20 overs. Brief contributions from Azam Khan (10) and Wanindu Hasaranga (13) ended with both falling to Zahir Khan. Sherfane Rutherford provided a glimmer of hope, striking three sixes in his 27 runs off 24 balls, but Chameera struck for the third time in the penultimate over to halt his charge.

Player of the Match, Gulbadin Naib said, "We were at the bottom of the table, so we were looking for momentum. There's still a long way to go. It's not easy facing bowlers of this quality. Luckily, I gave myself some time. After the drinks break, the staff told me I was looking good, so I said to Sikandar, I will play to my strengths.”

Desert Vipers captain, Lockie Ferguson said, "It was a tough one. We were probably a few runs short and had some chances. They bowled well, and the pitch spun. There's a quick turnaround again, but the boys have been batting beautifully."

Brief scores:

Desert Vipers 139 all out in 19.5 overs (Alex Hales 34; Dushmantha Chameera 3-26, Zahir Khan 3-34) lost to Dubai Capitals 140/4 in 17.4 overs (Gulbadin Naib 78 not out; Lockie Ferguson 2-29) by six wickets.

