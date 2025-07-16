Illegal stay of foreign nationals in madrasa in Nandurbar: Maha govt orders ATS probe

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) Minister of State for Home, Pankaj Bhoyar, informed the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Wednesday that the Home Department has started an investigation into the Jamia Islamia Ishaatul Uloom, a religious education institution through the Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) after it was revealed that two Yemeni citizens were illegally residing in its madrasa in Akkalkuwa in Nandurbar district.

Chief Minister Fadnavis has instructed the handing over of this matter to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for investigation as the institution’s turnover is worth Rs 728 crore.

Minister Bhoyar said that the Home Department has also handed over this matter to the Charity Commissioner for investigation, while replying to a Calling Attention Motion moved by member Devendra Kothe.

Even after the visas of people from Yemen expired on February 19, 2016, they were staying in the madrasa of the Jamia Islamia Ishaatul Uloom till now.

Therefore, Kothe demanded that the recognition of this madrasa be cancelled and alleged that this organisation has seized the lands of tribals and has committed a scholarship scam too.

Responding to this, Minister Bhoyar said that two Yemeni citizens were staying in the madrasa even after their visas expired and when the police came to know about this, a case was registered and they were arrested.

The founder and president of the organisation were also arrested, but later they were granted bail. The organisation was receiving foreign aid, so the state government has filed a complaint with the Centre.

Minister Bhoyar said that the investigation will also be carried out with regard to allegations of grabbing tribal land and committing scholarship scams.

“How did Yemeni citizens get Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, birth certificates, school leaving certificates here?” asked MLA Harish Pimple, demanding that the officials who issued these certificates without verifying the documents be suspended and a case be registered.

Responding to this, the minister said that if the officials have done so, after investigating the matter, action will be taken against them.

MLA Gopichand Padalkar raised the issue claiming that this institution also has a medical college with a capacity of 60 students, but they do not have patients and bogus admissions are shown.

He also raised the question of whether a search drive would be conducted in all the madrasas in Maharashtra to check who lives there?

The minister replied that information will be sought from the Medical Education Department regarding the medical college of the Jamia Islamia Ishaatul Uloom.

