If we get through group stage, we're truly close to World Cup, says Litchfield

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) Australia’s left-handed batter Phoebe Litchfield has acknowledged that the defending champions are well aware of the upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup, starting on October 3 in the UAE, will not be a cakewalk for them.

She added that if Australia successfully get through group stage, they can then consider themselves significantly closer to retaining the title. Australia, the winners of the tournament in 2018, 2020 and 2023, are placed in a group alongside India, Sri Lanka, New Zealand, and Pakistan in the upcoming competition happening from October 3-20 in Dubai and Sharjah.

“We know you have to beat each team to win the World Cup. We’re not scared of it. We’re just more excited for the opportunity to play the best teams. If we can get through that group stage, we’re well and truly close to that World Cup.”

“It’ll be the first time for us in a while playing together as a side (when Australia play T20I series against New Zealand next week). Hopefully we can now add some things to be raring to go for the World Cup,” said Phoebe to Fox Cricket.

Phoebe, who won the ICC Women's Emerging Cricketer of the Year award for 2023, believes the gap between Australia and other teams is narrowing as more nations invest in women’s cricket. Earlier this week, Ireland beat England for the first time in women’s T20Is, while Sri Lanka beat India in this year’s Women’s Asia Cup final at Dambulla in July.

"To say that Ireland aren’t even in the World Cup, that’s a crazy thing as well, right? It’ll be awesome to have Scotland there, even Bangladesh. They’re beating world-class sides, and it’s just getting closer and closer, which is so good for women’s cricket.

"You see Ireland missing out and then beating England, they probably deserve a spot in the World Cup. You saw Thailand a couple of years ago in Australia have a go and be competitive. It’s only going to be better for women’s cricket, so I’m all for it," she concluded.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.