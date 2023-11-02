IDF, Shin Bet kill Hamas' head of anti-tank unit in Gaza

Tel Aviv, Nov 2 (IANS) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Israeli intelligence Shin Bet have said that they have eliminated the head of Hamas's anti-tank missile unit inside Gaza.

In a joint statement, the IDF said Muhammad Atzar was killed in an aerial attack.

Atzar was responsible for all the anti-tank systems in various brigades of Hamas in Gaza strip.

The statement also said that he was managing the unit on a routine basis and assisted in its activation during emergency systems.

During his command of the anti-tank system, a number of attacks were carried out against Israeli citizens and IDF forces, it added.

