IDF Northern Command head slightly injured as military vehicle overturns

Jerusalem, Nov 2 (IANS) Ori Gordin, commander of the Israeli military's Northern Command, was slightly injured in a vehicle accident in Lebanon, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement.

The IDF stated on Friday that during a military tour in Lebanon, a patrol vehicle carrying Gordin and another general, Avi Bluth, overturned when heading to the Central Command.

According to the IDF, Gordin has left the hospital after undergoing a series of medical examinations, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Northern Command, headquartered in the Israeli city of Safed, is responsible for defending Israel's northern borders with Lebanon and Syria. It plays a crucial role in the ongoing fight against Hezbollah.

