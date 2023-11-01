IDF intercepts missile fired from Lebanon (IANS IN ISRAEL)

Tel Aviv, Nov 1 (IANS) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Wednesday said that it intercepted a surface-to-air missile fired at an Israeli drone from across the border in Lebanon the previous night.

Without providing additional details, the military added that it struck and destroyed the site from where the missile was fired.

Escalation on the Lebanese-Israeli border began when Hezbollah fired multiple rockets on October 8 toward Israeli military sites in support of the Hamas's surprise attack on the Jewish nation on October 7.

In response, the Israeli forces fired heavy artillery on southeastern Lebanon on the same day.

Also on Wednesday, the IDF saud it“intercepted an aerial threat” in the Red Sea in a region south of the Israeli city of Eilat.

"The IDF Aerial Defense Array intercepted an aerial threat that was identified in the area of the Red Sea, south of the city of Eilat, a short while ago. No threat was posed to civilians and no infiltration into Israeli territory was identified," it said without providing more information.

